COPPER QUEENS TO PLAY MALAWI DURING FIFA WINDOW

COPPER QUEENS TO PLAY SCORCHERS DURING FIFA WINDOW



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka



6th February 2025



COPPER QUEENS IN SCORCHERS FIFA WINDOW MATCHES



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its membership and stakeholders that the Zambia Women National Team will play two international friendly matches during the February 17-26 FIFA Window.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the Copper Queens will face the Scorchers of Malawi in two international matches as part of preparations for the Women Africa Cup of Nations set for Morocco in July.



“We are delighted to announce that the Copper Queens will be in action during the FIFA window with two international friendly matches against Malawi. These games have been organized as the first part of preparations for the WAFCON and give the newly appointed technical bench an opportunity to get down to work,” Kamanga says.





“The friendlies will be A-Grade fixtures with both sides expected to have their best players available. We had hoped to organize a six-nation tournament, but we ran into some challenges hence putting it off. The idea was always to give the Copper Queens at least more than one game during the FIFA window.”

Kamanga says FAZ would hold an awards gala to coincide with the international window matches to honour outstanding and long serving heroes of the women’s game.



“On 22nd February 2025, FAZ will hold an awards gala where we will honour various personalities for their contribution to the game,” he says.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER