COPPER QUEENS WILL BOUNCE BACK – BANDA



Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda says the team is still confident that they can bounce back from Thursday’s loss to USA and pick up wins that will send the team to the knockout stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Banda says the team has already put aside Thursday night’s 3-0 loss and is focused on Sunday’s group B match against the Matildas of Australia.



“We are looking forward to another game, we still have a chance and we are still focused. We had a good second half, we coordinated well and we were talking so from the first half, we were playing 10 v 11 (after the red card) which was not easy for us but at least in the second half, we managed to contain USA,” Banda said.



“It’s not the result we wanted but it is a game and USA is a very good team and we conceded goals in a (space of) few minutes which was bad but we just have to go back to our drawing board and look at the mistakes that we made.”



The Orlando Pride record breaker called on fans to rally behind the team that is determined to make amends during battle on Sunday.



“We have pressure because we have lost and Australia is also working on winning so it is a battle, the team that wants it the most is that team that is going to carry the day. Fans should believe in us and keep on supporting us because we will definitely do well,” Banda said.



Zambia plays 2023 FIFA World Cup semifinalists Australia on Sunday at the Stade de Nice before winding down their Group B business on July 31 in St Etienne against Germany.



FAZ