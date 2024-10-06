COPPERBELT AND CENTRAL PROVINCES DRUG BUST NETS 20 SUSPECTS, INCLUDING NOTORIOUS SUPPLIERS



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in the Copperbelt Province has concluded a series of intensive operations resulting in the arrest of seventeen (17) individuals for various drug-related offences. These arrests include ten (10) adult males, three (3) adult females, and four (4) juvenile males who have been diverted to the Education and Counselling Department for counselling and rehabilitation.



The individuals were apprehended for trafficking in various types of drugs, in violation of Section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Number 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. The seized drugs weighed a total of 42.4 kilogrammes, representing a significant success in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.



Among the most notable arrests are:



Victor Garry Kalasa, male aged 20, and Chanda West Chola, male aged 22, both from Pamodzi, Ndola. The two (2) suspects have been jointly charged for trafficking in two (2) solid pieces of cocaine, weighing a total of 16.1 grammes.



Musonda Mactito, male aged 57, from Chimwemwe, Kitwe, a notorious supplier of drugs in the region. He was apprehended for trafficking in seven (7) small rocks of cocaine and twenty-five (25), sachets of rounded cocaine, weighing a total of 10.631 grammes.



Brian Muzamba, male aged 38, and Clive Chisanga, male aged 40, residents of Nyenyezi area in Masaiti District, were arrested for trafficking in 138 sachets of high-grade cannabis, weighing 501 grams, along with ten (10) balls of cannabis, weighing 20.2 grammes, and 25 tablets of Diazepam.



Prisca Konde, female aged 30, from Mufulira, was arrested and charged for trafficking in 12.9 kilogrammes of cannabis.



Meanwhile, in Central Province, DEC officers arrested Hildah Chembo, female aged 48, from Mkulumashiba area in Mkushi District. Chembo was arrested for cultivating fresh cannabis plants along the Luano River. The plants weighed a total of 45 kilogrammes. Meanwhile, Sydney Chintweba, male aged 19, from Luili Area in Mumbwa District, was arrested for trafficking in 1.37 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis. Further, Evaristo Baraka, male aged 28, from Katondo Compound in Kabwe, was also apprehended for trafficking in pre-packed dry loose cannabis wrapped in paper balls, and weighing a total of 1.04 kilogrammes.



All suspects are currently in lawful custody and are set to appear in court soon.



Through strategic interventions and community engagement, the DEC will continue to make significant strides in ensuring that drug trafficking networks are dismantled, and offenders are brought to justice. The public is encouraged to continue supporting these efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking and money laundering to the nearest DEC offices.