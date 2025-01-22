COPPERBELT BOY COMMITS SU!C!DE AFTER BEING DENIED SCHOOL ADMISSION



A 16-year-old boy from Masaiti District on the Copperbelt has committed su!cide by consuming a mysterious substance after being denied admission to Masaiti Boarding School.





According to Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba, the boy was rejected due to behavioral issues in Grade 9, despite making it for Grade 10.



Mr. Mweemba explains that the boy’s tragic sequence of events began when he visited the school on Monday, only to be turned away.





He says he then proceeded to Ibenga, where he purchased the poisonous substance and consumed it.



Mr. Mweemba says the deceased’s grandfather discovered him on the roadside and rushed him to St. Theresa Mission Hospital, where he succumbed to the poison.





The Copeprvelt Police Chief says Police officers inspected the boy’s body at the hospital and found no visible injuries, but noted a fluid oozing from his mouth.



The body has since been taken to St. Theresa’s Mission Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem and burial.



PN