COPPERBELT CHURCH LEADERS CALL FOR VEDANTA`S RETURN TO KCM

By Lukundo Nankamba

Copperbelt Church Leaders are appealing to government to reconsider Vedanta as an investor to operationalize Konkola Copper mines -KCM- and Mopani Copper Mines in order to help resuscitate the economy.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Bishop Ellison Bwalya of Life Giving Word Christian Church who represented 21 church leaders from Chililabomwe and Chingola, has expressed confidence that government is competent of handling any investor including Vendata, because of the good policies concerning the mining sector.

Bishop Bwalya is of the view that the only way Zambia will attain the production of 3 million tonnes of copper on annual basis is to quickly engage Vedanta to revamp the mines.

At the same briefing, Reverend Abigail Mhango of African Methodist Episcopal Church says the last four years have not been easy for families of Chililabombwe and Chingola hence the need to revamp the two mines to foster economic growth.

PHOENIX NEWS