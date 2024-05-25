COPPERBELT CLERGY BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CALLS FOR KCM TO CLEAR OFF DEBT OWED TO CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS FOR SMOOTH VEDANTA TRANSITION

Kitwe… Friday May 24, 2024

A Copperbelt based Clergyman Charles Chileshya has backed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), to settle its US$240 million outstanding debt to its suppliers and contractors.

Pastor Chileshya notes that the President’s call comes at a pivotal moment when Vedanta Resources prepares to take over KCM’s operations fully.

The Clergyman said Vedanta’s return is an opportunity to revitalize the copper mining industry in Zambia through their injection of US$1.3 billion for strategic mining operations.

Pastor Chileshya however observed that the success of the transition depends on addressing the outstanding debts that have left many local businesses in financial limbo and also to finalize the scheme of arrangement which he hopes will be amicably addressed in today’s creditors meeting.

He further noted that these outstanding issues have hindered progress and strained relationships with local businesses hence the need for all creditors to fully support the scheme of arrangement in line with stakeholders’ aspirations and expectations.

“KCM’s debts have had a significant impact on the local economy as suppliers and contractors, many of whom are Zambian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and faced severe financial strain due to delayed payments,” he said.

He was happy that the President was assuring that no matter what happens, the scheme of arrangement, which is the final stage in the transition process will be finalized to pave the way for Vedanta to be in full control of the mining firm.