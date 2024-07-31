COPPERBELT GPZ REJECTS A 7 YEAR PRESIDENTIAL TERM EXTENSION



The proposal by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema (HH), to extend the presidential tenure from 5 to 7 years is retrogressive and undemocratic, as it reflects a self-serving agenda rather than a commitment to democratic principles.



The call for an extension of the presidential term comes at a time when many Zambians are expressing frustration with the current administration. There is growing dissatisfaction due to mismanagement and economic challenges, leading to calls for elections to be held sooner rather than later. Our citizens are already enduring hardships under the current regime which are not being adequately addressed, and we believe that an extension of the presidential term would further entrench the incumbent’s power, rather than provide a solution to the country’s problems.



We as Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) on the Copperbelt province, strongly reject the proposal as it undermines democratic processes and serves only the interests of those currently in power, rather than reflecting the will and needs of the Zambian people. Our concerns are that such maneuvers may signal a shift toward more authoritarian governance, rather than a genuine effort to improve the nation’s stability and prosperity.



The proposal to lengthen the presidential term is seen not only by us but by many as a step backward for democracy in Zambia, and the current political climate indicates a strong desire among the populace for more immediate general elections



Martin Simwaba

GPZ Copperbelt Provincial Chairman