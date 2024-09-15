COPPERBELT MINISTER SAYS CONSTITUTION HAS PROVISIONS THAT COULD ALLOW THE PRESIDENT TO EXTEND HIS TERM IN OFFICE – ELISHA MATAMBO

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the Zambian constitution contains provisions that could allow for an extension of a president’s term in office.

Addressing the media in Ndola this morning, Mr. Matambo has charged that some opposition political leaders who are aware of the lacunas in the constitution are trying to distort the truth and claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to extend his term to eight years.

Mr. Matambo has dismissed allegations that the head of state plans to prolong his stay in office through constitutional amendments and has challenged those misrepresenting the president’s statement to read the constitution and refrain from spreading propaganda intended to mislead Zambians.

He explains that President Hichilema’s remarks in parliament that the country could have no general election for 8 or 9 years due to some lacunas in the constitution were aimed at amending the constitution to prevent selfish leaders from exploiting these gaps to extend their tenure and not his time in office.

And Mr. Matambo has announced that President Hichilema is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt to grace the Katanino Traditional Ceremony in Chief Nkambo’s chiefdom in Masaiti District, where over 60 traditional leaders from various chiefdoms will attend the event.

CREDIT: PHOENIX NEWS