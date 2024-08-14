COPPERBELT PASTORS NOT HAPPY WITH VEDANTA RESOURCES CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER MALCOLM MEWETT

Copperbelt Pastors are not happy with Vedanta Resources’ chief Operations officer Malcolm Mewett.

Pastors, Simon Mulenga, William Kakubo, and Sydney Changwe are all saddened by reports that the chief Operations officer Malcolm Mewett is terminating jobs for Zambians without any reasons or benefits.

“These are people with families and responsibilities and deserve to be treated well, with respect and in line with the country’s labour laws,” the pastors have observed.

The clergymen further observe that Vedanta Resources has shown signs of a lack of strong financial capacity to resuscitate Konkola Copper Mine, following its delaying tactics to clear off payments to the suppliers and contractors, with so far only four companies been paid.

“We are saddened that despite getting the mining asset back, they have not yet started injecting the US$1billion meant for mining recapitalization and development contrary to what they promised,” pastor Changwe said.

The clergymen have disclosed that reports indicate that the chief Operations officer Malcolm Mewett lacks respect towards the management and employees of KCM, which is demotivating the workers.

They feel that Vedanta Resources has not changed its bad behaviour and poor mining practices contrary to expectations that they would come with a good working culture and mining practices to help in revamping KCM and create Jobs for our people.

The pastors have since pledged to soon petition the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe over Vedanta and demand that government finds another viable equity partner to operate KCM.