Copperbelt police chief orders investigations into violence involving UPND cadres

C/Belt police chief orders investigations into violence involving UPND cadres



Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba had ordered investigations into the violence that happened on Youth Day in Kitwe involving suspected UPND cadres.





On Wednesday, during the Youth Day commemorations, violence erupted as UPND youths clashed with their PF counterparts during a match-past.





Videos circulating on social media showed UPND cadres attacking PF youths who participated in the commemorations at the Kitwe Playing Field (KPF) roundabout.





And according to some media reports, the situation spiraled out of control with the UPND cadres physically attacking police officers at the KPF entrance. An officer was overpowered as his colleagues reinforced and managed to regain control.



Police moved in and beat up the UPND cadres, causing confusion and disorder as onlookers scampered in all directions for safety.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mweemba said he had seen the videos of the attack, and wanted to establish



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/c-belt-police-chief-orders-investigations-into-violence-involving-upnd-cadres/