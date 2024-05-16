COPPERBELT POLICE DENY SUMMONING PRIEST FOR INVITING EDGAR LUNGU TO AN EVENT

Police on the Copperbelt have dismissed claims that they have summoned Kitwe based Catholic Priest, Father Peter Mwango to appear for questioning, for inviting Former President Edgar Lungu to an event as guest of honor.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba says the report suggesting that the catholic priest is required to appear at the Copperbelt Division Headquarters in Ndola tomorrow, Thursday May 16, 2024, for questioning, is untrue.

According to a report circulating on various social media platforms, ten armed police officers in plain clothes delivered the summon to Parish Priest Emmanuel Kabwe at the parish house while Father Mwango was away on duty.

The report also suggests that the police officers had a search warrant from the court in connection with an alleged invitation of the former president as guest of honour to launch a feed the poor program in Kitwe this Saturday.

However, when engaged by the media on his interactive platform, the Copperbelt Province Police Chief dismissed the report as false.