COPPERBELT POLICE GUN DOWN 4 CRIMINALS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police on the Copperbelt have gunned down four suspected criminals behind a series of aggravated robberies that happened between March and May this year.

Copperbelt Acting Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu who confirmed the development says the suspects were killed yesterday in Chichele Plantation in the process of recovering firearms.

Ms Zulu has identified the deceased as Evans Kalenga aged 37, Phillimon Sumaili aged 28, Katontola Sakapalu aged 30 and Nathan Mulenga aged 33.

In a statement, Ms Zulu explains the suspects tried to challenge police officers who were recovering firearms in Chichele plantation but they were instead gunned down.

She says police have since recovered two AK 47 rifles and an Allion Car adding that many more recoveries are yet to be unearthed.

PHOENIX NEWS