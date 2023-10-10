COPPERBELT POLICE TURN AWAY YOUTHS INTENDING TO JOIN OCTOBER 18TH PROTEST

Police on the Copperbelt have turned away some youths who intended to join the Lusaka protest movement scheduled for October 18, 2023, after they declined to receive their letters of notice.

According to a letter of notice to the police and obtained by Phoenix News, a concerned youth, Samuel Kabungo, delivered his letter indicating intentions to carry out a lone protest in Kitwe as various other youths intend to follow suit.

The letter, dated October 7, 2023 was delivered to Kitwe District police but was not received by the officers who Mr. Kabungo claims, warned that there would be consequences if he went ahead with the protest.

And when contacted for a comment, Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba said he was yet to receive the report on the matter and would avail details once furnished with information.

Meanwhile, according to an update by one of the protestors, Thomson Luzendi, members of the protest movement in Lusaka have been summoned to the Lusaka central police for a meeting at 14:00 hours today.

