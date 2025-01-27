COPPERBELT PROVINCE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDATES FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS STARTS

…..As Hon Elisha Matambo instructs Copperbelt structures to embark on mass mobilisation.



Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman Hon Elisha Matambo has today asked all UPND structures on the Copperbelt to embark on mass mobilisation of the party and identify serious candidates to contest the 2026 elections in areas where UPND has no serving elected official.

Speaking at today’s joint meeting with all Constituencies and Districts structures, Hon Matambo said this is the time that serious candidates must come out and show interest in serving people within the UPND Manifesto.



The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman further gave 31 March 2025 as the deadline by which all interested serious candidates would have given an indication to contest the 2026 elections. The positions are Members of Parliament, Mayors and Councilors in areas held by the opposition on the Copperbelt.



Further, Hon Matambo instructed all structures from poling station management committies to the province to start mass mobilisation of the party in the province. Hon Matambo indicated that recruitment of new members will be priority in this year. The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman also stated that soon he will call for a meeting with polling station coordinators for the party as mobilisation is underway in the province.



In the area of party disciplinary issues, the Provincial Chairman stated that there will be a training for all party officials to fully understand their roles.



Hon Matambo further demanded that all party officials must come out and defend the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema from enemies of progress who are busy making empty noise everyday.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM