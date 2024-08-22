COPPERBELT RESIDENTS COMMEND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR PLEDGING TO HOLD VEDANTA ACCOUNTABLE



….as KCM workers appeal to Vedanta Resources to consider appointing a new Chief Operations Officer



Copperbelt… Thursday August 22, 2024



Copperbelt Residents have commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to holding Vedanta Resources accountable.



Copperbelt residents have expressed their satisfaction with President Hakainde Hichilema’s dedication to ensuring that Vedanta Resources operates Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) with the interests of the people in mind.



They have appreciated the President’s efforts in engaging with Vedanta Resources to prevent the recurrence of past issues, signalling a fresh start under a new mandate.



“We are optimistic that this time, Vedanta Resources will honour its mining obligations. The government has fulfilled its role by facilitating this process, and now the onus is on Vedanta to fulfill its commitments to mining investment, recapitalizing the assets, and implementing meaningful corporate social responsibility programs,” they have said.



The residents have also commended Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo, for his firm stance that Vedanta must fulfil its promises and for his commitment to stand with the people of the Copperbelt.



They recall that this is not the first time Vedanta Resources has made promises that they have failed to keep, but residents are hopeful that under the New Dawn Government, Vedanta will honour its obligations.



Additionally, some employees of KCM have expressed relief that the mine is back in operation.



They have however appealed to Vedanta Resources to consider appointing a new Chief Operations Officer (COO) to lead the mining operations saying the current COO, Malcolm Mewett, has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty by threatening employees with job terminations and dismissing workers without providing their due benefits.



They feel that such an approach undermines trust and makes it difficult for employees to be motivated.



“We need a leader who will inspire us to work hard, not one who instils fear. The people of the Copperbelt are watching closely, and we expect Vedanta to deliver on its promises this time around, “they have said.