COPPERBELT SP READY TO MOBILIZE OVER M’MEMBE’S CASE



…we are ready to travel to Lusaka on Wednesday says Provincial Chairperson



Kitwe… Monday March 24, 2025



The Socialist Party’s Copperbelt Provincial leadership has declared its firm support for the party’s President, Dr. Fred M’membe, following a police call-out he received earlier today





In a statement by the party’s Provincial Chairperson, Dr. Brian Chirambo, concerns were raised over what he described as the continued targeting of opposition leaders by the ruling UPND.





Dr. Chirambo stated that such actions posed a threat to democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law in Zambia.





He further emphasized that Socialist Party structures on the Copperbelt were ready to travel to Lusaka in response to any possible arrest of Dr. M’membe, scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025.





He assured that the party would not remain passive while what he termed as the “suffocation of democratic space” continued under the current administration.





Reaffirming the Socialist Party’s commitment to justice and fairness, Dr. Chirambo called upon other political leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens who value democracy to stand in solidarity with Dr. M’membe.



He stressed that the issue was not solely about one individual or political party but rather about safeguarding the rights of all citizens against intimidation and repression.





Dr. Chirambo concluded the statement with a strong declaration that the party would not be silenced or retreat, vowing to stand firm in defense of democratic principles.