COPPERBELT UPND WOMEN WING PAYS A COURTESY CALL ON THE DC.

Copperbelt UPND Women’s Wing represented by IPS Bertha Simama, Vice Secretary Salome Mwikisa and Trustee Florida Banda this afternoon paid a courtesy call to the office of Kitwe District Commissioner Mr Lawrence Mwanza to discuss various issues and also to wish the DC messages of good will as we enter New Year 2023.

It was an awesome encounter to be welcomed and meet the DC. The DC encouraged the women folk to form cooperatives to benefit from the empowerment funds set aside for women by President Hakainde Hichilema.

The president wants everyone one to benefit hence his call for formation of cooperatives.

The District Commissioner said his door is open to everyone regardless of what position one holds in the society as his office is for every Zambian.

Issued by//

Media Team

PMC Women’s Wing