COPS APPEAR IN COURT FOR ALLEGED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

By Darius Choonya

Two Police officers from the anti-robbery squad identified as Francis Kayando and Newton Hamukamba and some businessmen have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates court facing five counts of aggravated robbery involving over K1.5 million.

The businessmen are Derrick Chansa, Soft Bubala, James Mutenga and Martin Mulako.

The suspects whilst armed with an AK47, allegedly stole 1 pallet gun worth K1, 000, a safe worth K5, 000 and $1, 720 dollars cash, the property of Tractor ZAM Limited, on October 31, 2021.

Further, the accused people on November 12, 2021 while armed with an AKA 47 stole K1 Million cash from a Lusaka resident, Jennifer Phiri.

The court is yet to commit them to the High court for trial.