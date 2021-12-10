COPS ARREST SOUTHERN KARAVINAS

A murderer for hire commonly referred to as karavina has been arrested by police in Sinazingwe District of Southern Province.

Siachilipwa Mudenda, the assassin who specialised in shooting dead anyone’s enemy for a fee as low as bride price for a Copperbelt girl, was nabbed by alert officers of the rejuvenated Zambia Police who had been on his tail over several fatal shootings in Gwembe valley region encompassing Sinazongwe, Siavonga and Gwembe Districts.

The arrest of Mudenda brings to 4 the number of Zambians arrested in Southern Province for providing assassination services at prices between K2000 to K5000.

ZANIS reports that Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Alfred Nawa has since thanked the community for helping police nab the merchants of death who were hired to kill by ditched lovers, rival businessmen and even those accusing others of practicing witchcraft.