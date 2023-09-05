COPS RECOVER K2.6M STOLEN COPPER

THE anti-robbery squad in Kitwe has recovered 34 out of the 36 tonnes of copper concentrates that was recently stolen in transit.

Last week, police detained four people in connection with the diversion of a truck that was laden with copper concentrates valued at K2.6 million.

This was in connection with a report of theft of goods in transit filed at Mindolo Police Station by Sunline Limited, of Chambishi.

This was to the effect that the company’s driver allegedly connived with another employee to steal copper concentrates worth K2.6 million.

Consequently, police picked up four suspects including a security officer, a driver and two Chinese.

According to Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba, the driver loaded the concentrates from Kamoa mine in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on July 23 this year, and arrived in Zambia on August 29.

However, instead of taking the copper to Sunline Limited in Chambishi, the driver diverted the FAW truck, registration number BAX 2134 and trailer AHB 7262, and offloaded the commodity at a garage in Kitwe’s industrial area.

Mr Mweemba said police, through the anti-robbery squad, have since recovered 34 tonnes of the commodity.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail