Cornelius Mweetwa in 4 hour sit-down with Chipata Bishop after last month’s misunderstanding

Mweetwa in 4 hour sit-down with Chipata Bishop after last month’s misunderstanding



INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa yesterday held a lengthy four hour plus meeting with the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Chipata, Gabriel Phiri whom he had a misunderstanding with last month.



Mweetwa met behind closed doors with Bishop Phiri just weeks after publicly declaring that government would begin responding to the Bishop in his individual capacity after the prelate questioned alleged unfulfilled promises on the Chipata-Lundazi Road.



The minister’s comment made during a press briefing in Lusaka sparked backlash from Catholic clergy and other church mother bodies who accused Mweetwa of disrespecting the Church and narrowing democratic space.



The Association of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy described it as a direct attack on the Church and called on President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend Mweetwa for hate speech.



But yesterday, the Minister showed up in Chipata to mend ties with the church.



“We came here to pay a courtesy call on the Auxiliary Bishop,” Mweetwa told journalists after the meeting.



“As leaders, we constantly need guidance and advice. The Church remains the moral compass of any government. We continue to enjoy a warm and cordial relationship.”



The meeting, which took place at the Bishop’s office lasted more than four hours.



Bishop Phiri described the meeting as peaceful and stated that it focused on development, collaboration and open dialogue.



“As a Church, we have been good partners with government in education, health and social programmes. But we also raise areas that need improvement. The idea is to build and work together,” said Bishop Phiri.



He maintained that his comments about the neglected Chipata-Lundazi Road were not political but prophetic speaking for ordinary people who are tired of being wooed with alleged dusty promises.



His boss, Bishop George Lungu also stepped in last month to call for dialogue and reminded the State that the Church’s role includes praising good governance and calling out injustice.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 15, 2025