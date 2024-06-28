CORNELIUS MWEETWA QUESTIONS PRESENCE OF EXPELLED PF MPs IN PARLIAMENT

MEEETWA QUESTIONS PRESENCE OF EXPELLED PF MPs IN PARLIAMENT

Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA has sought guidance from second Deputy Speaker MOSES MOYO, if the nine expelled Patriotic Front Members of Parliament are in order to be in the house.

Mr. MWEETWA says the constitution is clear on the vacancy of a seat if a member is expelled from their political party.

Speaking in Parliament when he rose on a point of order, Mr. MWEETWA said the PF leadership communicated to the National Assembly on the expulsion of 9 of its members, and none of them have challenged the expulsion before the courts of law.

He said he wanted to find out if the expelled MP’s are in order to take part in parliamentary business when they were expelled from the party that they represented in the house.

And Mr. MOYO said he will study the matter and render his ruling at an appropriate time.

ZNBCNEWS