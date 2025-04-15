CORNELIUS MWEETWA SNEAKS INTO CHIPATA

…Humbles Himself Before Catholic Bishop



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa sneaked into Chipata to meet the Catholic Bishop he had vowed would meet head on



Mweetwa held a meeting for about four and five hours today with Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata, Bishop Gabriel Msipu.



Commenting on the meeting where the Catholic Bishop is said to have told Mweetwa the issues the Church was raising, Emmanuel Mwamba the PF Spokesperson said:



with Apeteka Umucila



After threatening Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata, Bishop Gabriel Msipu, in a public and widely circulated broadcast, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa hid his tail, tucked it between his legs and went to see the Man of God.



I hope Mweetwa and others will begin to respect the Church and its role in the social and economic development of our country.