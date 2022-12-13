Cornelius Mweetwa To Talk To ‘my Home Town’ After Sudden Pull Out Of Zambia

MWEETWA TO TALK TO ‘MY HOME TOWN’ AFTER SUDDEN PULL OUT OF ZAMBIA

By Womba Kasela

Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says he is yet to engage MY HOME TOWN following the suspension of its pending projects in the country.

My Home Town confirmed that the organization has suspended all pending projects in the country until further notice.

Mweetwa, however, declined to comment on the matter stating that he first needs to confer with the organization before issuing any official statement.

And My Home Town Managing Director Gilbert Siachaya has told Byta FM news that the organization will continue to sponsor current projects it is funding till completion.

Siachaya adds that any founder has an entitlement to suspend their funding works for some reason like James Ndambo, founder of My Home Town.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN