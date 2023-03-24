ON THE BRIEF

Lusaka- Friday, 24th March 2023

On the Brief, Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba discusses the procurement of fertiliser and export sales of maize under the Food Reserve Agency.



CORRUPT ACTIVITIES AT MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE



On 16th March 2023, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mutolo Phiri delivered the Ministerial Statement on the Distribution of Inputs for the 2023-2024 Farming Season.



He disclosed that the procurement of fertiliser for the 2023/2024 farming season will be done using two procurement methods, namely: Open international bidding for urea fertiliser; and Direct Bidding for compound-d fertiliser.



On the other hand, the Government has decided to direct bid local manufacturers for supply of compound D-fertiliser.

The local manufacturers are Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) and United Capital Fertiliser Zambia Limited.

Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia will be contracted to supply 43,292.70 metric tonnes of compound-d fertiliser while United Capital Fertiliser Zambia Limited, a chinese owned private company, will be contracted to supply 77,087.55 metric tonnes of compound-d fertiliser.



CORRUPTION



It’s strange that the Ministry has chosen to procure through an uncompetitive method, the Direct Bidding method ( single sourcing) under the pretext that positive discrimination is being done towards local companies..

The law provides for the use of Direct Bidding method under emergency.



But we are many months away from the farming season, and the use of this method is not justified.

Further, Hon. Phiri claims that Government is supporting the creation of jobs at United Capital Fertiliser hence giving the chinese firm the lion’s share of 77,000 metric tonnes and giving less quantities of 43,000 metric tonnes to Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia.

Further it beats reason to understand why Government has chosen to exclude Zambia Fertiliser, another local company that manufactures D-compound.



MORE CORRUPTION



In December, 2022, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) offered Grade A, Zambian white maize for export under the FRA Maize Sales Programme.

