CORRUPTION ALERT; ALPHA COMMODITIES -$65MILLION – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

CORRUPTION ALERT; ALPHA COMMODITIES -$65MILLION

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Under direct bidding, the Ministry of Agriculture has picked and signed contracts to supply, deliver, warehouse and distribute fertilser.

The contract are with; Alpha Commodities, United Capital Fertiliser, ETG, FSG, and Agrizam.

The Ministry has discarded some of the best evaluated bidders that were selected under the national bidding tender which was cancelled by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA).

These are Samar Agro Investments, Stuotone Investments, Conchak Investments, and Evergreen Fertilisers.

The new contracts procured under Direct Bidding are pegged at $1,400 per tonne, the highest bid price that Zambia has ever purchased the agro commodity.

Alpha Commodities, a firm linked to President Hakainde Hichilema as the proprietor Mr. Maurice Jangulo, husband to the Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, is a close associate of the Head of State.

Alpha Commodities has been awarded a lot worth $65million.

In December 2021, again under Direct Bidding method, Mr. Jangulo had his existing contract extended by $50million.

The firms that were left out have since sued Government stating that the the decision to cancel the earlier tender by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) was pre-designed, illegal and irrational.

The UPND in Opposition, constantly accused the Patriotic Front of engaging in acts of corruption.

At the rate the New Dawn Government is engaged in large-scale acts of corruption, it will likely overtake the PF.

Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe asserts that the New Dawn government will engage in far greater acts of corruption, looting and plunder of national resources than any government before.

At the rate the large-scale acts of corruption are emerging, he may be right!