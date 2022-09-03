Corruption Alert | The K18m Equipment ZESCO Is Buying Is Highly Overpriced.

Lusaka – 3rd September, 2022.

Lot 1. Cable Fault Locator.

In India, same specifications for the two pieces comes to $175,000 which translates to K2,887,500

In China, the most expensive cable fault locator for two is $138,000 which translates to K2,277,000.

Lot 2. Transformer Test System.

A power transformer test system cost price in Europe for 2 is £90,000 which translates to K1,710,000

In China, a power transformer test system costs $60,000 which translates to K990,000.

ZESCO, however, wants to spend K18m. The procurement system is more rotten under the new dawn government than it was under the Patriotic Front regime.

If the President is truly interested in fighting corruption, which we sincerely doubt, he must help the ACC shift to fighting the corruption taking place today and not trying to arrest water under the bridge with its political persecution agenda.

Credit: Thomas Sipalo, Komboni President.