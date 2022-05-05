CORRUPTION IN PF WAS ENDEMIC

Dear editor,

If there is a Government that never cared for its people, it was the Patriotic Front (PF) we insulted late Rupiah Banda as president but at least he had some semblance of integrity and not these PF guys.

Surely, how could former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba authorize an advance payment of US$33, 750,000.00 to China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama under the Ministry of Higher Education without anyone in Government asking why?

These people were in power to loot and only heaven knows how much they would have stolen from us had they won the 2021 elections. How can a serious Government lose all that money to a company which has done nothing? I suspect there are senior people involved in this rot. Yamba was not alone.

Anonymous