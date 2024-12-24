CORRUPTION POSES SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO NATION’S DEVELOPMENT – ACC

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director General, Monica Chipanta Mwansa, stated that corruption has continued to pose a significant threat to the nation’s socio-economic development.

She highlighted that the vice undermines public trust, wastes resources, and creates barriers to achieving equitable progress.

Mwansa made the observation on Monday during a consultative meeting with stakeholders in Choma district on the amendment of the ACC Act Number 3 of 2012.

She stated that to effectively counter the negative effects of corruption, laws must always be dynamic and relevant, hence the need to review current provisions due to emerging issues.

Mwansa added that studies have established that countries with strong anti-corruption measures attract more foreign investment as businesses are less worried about bribery or extortion.

She said curbing corruption ensures that public funds are used for their intended purpose in improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other sectors, hence benefiting communities.

Speaking during the same meeting, Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr Namani Monze, emphasised the importance of reviews in ensuring that laws adapt to changes to remain relevant and effective.