Cory Booker’s strategy used for 25-hour Senate speech without a single bathroom break revealed

Sen. Cory Booker pulled off a political marathon, delivering a record-breaking 24-hour Senate speech without a single bathroom break. A rep confirmed to TMZ that Booker didn’t rely on any tricks—no diaper, just sheer willpower.

At a press conference, the New Jersey lawmaker revealed his secret: fasting for days and cutting out water to ensure his uninterrupted stand in Senate history.

Sen. Booker endured painful muscle cramps during his record-breaking 25-hour Senate speech, a result of fasting and avoiding water to maintain his endurance.

Despite the physical toll, he pushed through, determined to protest the disruptions caused by Donald Trump’s second presidency.

He sidestepped questions about whether he used a diaper during his record-breaking 25-hour Senate speech but stressed the importance of taking risks to amplify Democratic voices.

He stated that the marathon speech was his way of stepping up in response to calls for bold action.

The senator broke a nearly 70-year-old Senate record with his 25-hour speech, surpassing Strom Thurmond’s 1957 filibuster against the Civil Rights Act.

While not a filibuster, Booker’s speech aimed to disrupt Senate proceedings and draw attention to key Democratic concerns.