COSMAS CHILESHE IS NEW CDP DEPUTY NATIONAL SECRETARY

1st September, 2023

Christian Democratic Party President (CDP) Dr. Daniel Pule has appointed former Zambia’s diplomat to the United States of America Cosmas Chileshe as party’s Deputy National Secretary. Mr Chileshe who served as First Secretary-Press and Public Relations at the Embassy in Washington D.C is now in charge of CDP Media and Administration.

Announcing the appointment to CDP National Executive Committee members and the Media Team this morning; Dr Pule said Mr Chileshe is an experienced journalist and administrator and would be based at the party’s Secretariat in a full-time capacity.

“With effect from 1st September 2023, I am glad to introduce Cosmas Chileshe to this media team. Cosmas is an experienced journalist and

administrator who has been working with us for the past several months. He is now our Deputy National Secretary in charge of media and administration at the party Secretariat,” Dr Pule said.

Dr. Pule also said the construction of CDP Secretariat to be situated next to Trinity University Chalala Campus/Chembe Christian School will be completed by this month end.

“I also wish to announce that CDP will be recruiting two full time journalists and other office workers for the Secretariat within this month,” he said adding, that the party has embarked on a countrywide

mobilisation of Lusaka, Central, Eastern, Copperbelt and Luapula provinces among others in readiness for the 2026 General and Parliamentary elections.

Issued by

CDP Media Team; Mobile Contact: +260 955 506 809