COSMAS NG’ANDWE AIMS TO INSPIRE YOUNGER GENERATION OF FILMMAKERS

Award winning actor and filmmaker, Cosmas Ng’andwe, popularly known as “Logic” for the character in Zambian TV series, “Mpali”, has disclosed his vision to inspire up-and-coming filmmakers.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of the Phoenix Breakfast show this morning, Cosmas told Chimweka and The Duchess that he wants to use his projects such as the “Mwizukanji” film, to encourage fellow young filmmakers that it is possible to realize their full potential and attain success in the field.

The actor who recently announced his detachment from Mpali revealed that since his exit from the show, the Mpali management has not been communicating with him directly, but through his manager, to wish him the best in his future endeavors.

He added that he still has respect for his former employers and hopes to keep the relationship cordial with them.