COST OF LIVING REDUCES BY K39.84

The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) for August 2023 has reduced by K39.84 to K9, 267.34 from K9, 301.18 recorded in July 2023.

JCTR Social & Economic Development Programme Manager, Muchimba Siamachoka, has attributed the reduction to reduced average prices of food items such as vegetables, cooking oil, and soya pieces among others.

Ms. Muchimba says despite the reduction in the Basic Needs Basket (BNB), other food and non-food items such as mealie-meal, cassava flour, milk, and charcoal recorded price hikes.

She adds that the cost of living for Lusaka has continued hovering above the 9, 000 Kwacha mark, exceeding the national average cost of over 6, 000 Kwacha.

She has further called on the government to provide a road-map to address the continued high cost of living and fulfill its promise of restoring economic growth and safeguarding livelihoods.