COST OF LIVING TO ESCALATE IN 2024.

The People’s Alliance for Change has projected that the cost of living is likely to continue escalating in 2024 if government does not put in place interventions to address this challenge.

Party leader Andyford Banda says it is unfortunate that there are currently no fundamental measures pointing to a possible reduction in the cost of living.

He says the continued dependence on imported goods and services puts the country in an awkward position in terms of reducing the high cost of living.

And Mr. Banda has urged the government to increase maize production to ensure that food security is guaranteed in the country.

Credit :- Hot Fm