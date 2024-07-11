COST OF SOLAR EQUIPMENT TOO HIGH – ENERGY EXPERTS

Energy experts have bemoaned the high cost of solar equipment.

The experts have told ZNBC news that this will reduce chances of ordinary Zambians seeking alternative energy solutions, amid the current electricity deficit.

JOHNSTONE CHIKWANDA said most dealers in genuine solar equipment are exploiting demand by unfairly hiking prices.

Dr CHIKWANDA said it is important that prices of solar equipment are reduced in the interest of Zambians.

And MICHAEL MUSONDA said the prices of solar equipment on the market are NOT appealing.

Meanwhile, Solar Industry Association of Zambia President, MATANDA MWEWA said his members are willing to work with government to ensure people afford solar equipment.

ZNBC