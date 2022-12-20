Cost Of Study Report Won’t Result In Immediate Zesco Tariff Increase – Cornelius Mweetwa

COST OF STUDY REPORT WON’T RESULT IN IMMEDIATE ZESCO TARIFF INCREASE – MWEETWA

By Michael Nyumbu

The Ruling United Party for National Development UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has clarified that the cost of service study report will not result in an immediate increase in electricity tariffs in January 2023.

Speaking during a press briefing Saturday at the party’s secretariat in lusaka Mweetwa said the findings in the report are just findings about what ZESCO needs to do in order to remain commercially viable in supplying electricity to the country.

He claimed that the Kariba dam has so far since construction recorded low levels of water resulting from climate change hence affecting the operations.

Mweetwa explained that the fate of the proposal by ZESCO still remains in the hands of ERB and it is therefore early for critics to condemn government.

Mweetwa also urged members of the public to study the report to avoid being swept by the wind of propaganda.

Meanwhile chief government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda explains that the SADC region is facing an energy crisis, with load shedding in some countries in the region reaching alarming levels.

Kasanda says despite Zambia’s total generating capacity improving over the year due to the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station having come onboard, there is still need for cost-reflective tariffs.