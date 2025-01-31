COSTA RICA ACCEPTS LETTERS OF CREDENCE FROM ZAMBIA’S AMBASSADOR CHIBAMBA



San José,31st January 2025 – The President of the Republic of Costa Rica His Excellency Mr. Rodrigo Chaves Robles has called for deeper cooperation with Zambia for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

O

President Robles made the call when he accepted the Letters of Credence from Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States Dr. Chibamba Kanyama, accrediting him as a Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Costa Rica, with residence in Washington, D.C.



The Credentials Ceremony was held at the State House in the Costa Rica Capital of San José on Thursday January 30th, 2025.





In his remarks, President Robles, who was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Arnoldo André Tinoco described Zambia as a beautiful country for investment.



President Robles also said he was looking forward to meeting President Hakainde Hichilema at Ocean Conference on June 9-13, in Nice, France before the United Nations General Assembly in New York this year.





And Ambassador Dr. Kanyama underscored the importance of bilateral engagements to promote economic growth and development through increased interaction, investment, cooperation and collaboration.





“The Zambian Government notes Costa Rica’s leadership in environmental conservation and sustainability and the significant strides it has made in preserving your natural resources and promoting sustainable development. Zambia is interested to learn from Costa Rica and share best practices on this global challenge,” said Dr. Kanyama.





He said Zambia and Costa Rica will from today onwards embark on a shared journey of discovery, collaboration and development.



Issued by

Charles Tembo

First Secretary-Press & Public Relations

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia-Washington,DC