Costa Rica will beat Zambia – Prophet Isaac Amataa

Famous Nigerian Clergy, Prophet Isaac Amataa has claimed that Zambia will exit the FIFA Women’s World Cup without winning any game and scoring any goal. The Spiritually charged Prophet went on to claim that Costa Rica will score three unanswered goals.

” Zambia will not win any game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, and neither will they score any goal,” said the Prophet.

The 25-year-old Prophet also said that France will be crowned World Champions.

Meanwhile, Zambia exited the tournament in the group stages after losing 5-0 against Japan and Spain respectively.

The Copper Queens will be in action against Costa Rica on Monday.