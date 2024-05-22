Couldn’t have just turned it down – Slot on Liverpool job

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot confessed that the chance to succeed Jurgen Klopp was too significant to pass up.

In April, Liverpool reached a compensation agreement of £9.4 million with Feyenoord after selecting the 45-year-old as Klopp’s successor at Anfield.

Klopp, who had managed Liverpool since October 2015, departed the club following their season-ending victory against Wolves on Sunday.

After the game, the 56-year-old German called on Liverpool fans to get behind their new boss, chanting, “Arne Slot, na na na na na.” Slot’s three-year contract at Liverpool will officially start on 1 June, subject to a work permit.

“It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people,” Slot told Feyenoord’s club website.

“But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore.”

Following Liverpool’s announcement on Monday, Mohamed Salah appeared to suggest he would remain at Anfield next season.

“We know that trophies are what counts and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it, and we will fight like hell,” the 31-year-old posted on X.

Last summer, the Reds turned down a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah, but Michael Emenalo, the Saudi Pro League’s director of football, indicated that the option to acquire the Egyptian winger remained open.

Jurgen Klopp concluded his time at Liverpool by securing every major trophy available, despite falling short in several key finals. His tenure at the Merseyside club was distinguished by historic accomplishments, including winning the Premier League, the Champions League, and various domestic cups.

As Arne Slot steps in to lead the team, both fans and players are optimistic that this new era will bring ongoing success and more silverware to Anfield.