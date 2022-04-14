COUNCIL OF BISHOPS IN EASTERN PROVINCE CONDEMNS THE EXHUMING OF SUZGO NYIKA’S BODY
By Ganizani Nkhowani
The council of Bishops in Eastern Province has condemned the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) for instructing the police to exhume the body of the late Suzgo Nyika.
Council of Bishops Provincial Chairperson Pastor Charles Nyirenda says what happened is inhumane,unchristian and must be condemned by all the Chiefs and all well meaning Zambians.
Pastor Nyirenda has alleged that the fight against corruption by the Anti Corruption Commission is just meant to appease president HH and not to help ordinary Zambians.
He says the fight against corruption will fail if the ACC is aimed at humiliating citizens rather than fighting the route cause adding that thinking Mr.Nyika faked his death is very surprising.
And the family members of Suzgo Nyika,whose remains were exhumed on Tuesday,are outraged by police action and have described it as opening of fresh wounds.
Mr. Nyika died whilst in Lundazi where his remains were buried but the Anti Corruption Commission suspected that he was still alive and his death was just used as a diversion as he was suspected to be living in South Africa.
Chikaya Community Radio Station
CCRS NEWS.
The Bishops are ignorant. Exhumation of human bodies occurs quite frequently in criminal investigation and attracts no publicity because it often involves people without a public profile.
It’s not even the first time this is happening in Zambia for various reasons and grounds because many people have been exhumed before. The only difference is this time it was done for purposes of investigating alleged criminal activities of an alleged associate of political people alleged to have committed crimes.
Don’t just see it from the political angle. Others have been exhumed before for purposes of only acertaining that the correct person was burried. It’s always sad to lose a loved yes but families should also get involved in counselling relations on their conduct whilst still alive. Some behavior forms will always bring agony and shame on to family.
Mhsriep.