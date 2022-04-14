COUNCIL OF BISHOPS IN EASTERN PROVINCE CONDEMNS THE EXHUMING OF SUZGO NYIKA’S BODY

By Ganizani Nkhowani

The council of Bishops in Eastern Province has condemned the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) for instructing the police to exhume the body of the late Suzgo Nyika.

Council of Bishops Provincial Chairperson Pastor Charles Nyirenda says what happened is inhumane,unchristian and must be condemned by all the Chiefs and all well meaning Zambians.

Pastor Nyirenda has alleged that the fight against corruption by the Anti Corruption Commission is just meant to appease president HH and not to help ordinary Zambians.

He says the fight against corruption will fail if the ACC is aimed at humiliating citizens rather than fighting the route cause adding that thinking Mr.Nyika faked his death is very surprising.

And the family members of Suzgo Nyika,whose remains were exhumed on Tuesday,are outraged by police action and have described it as opening of fresh wounds.

Mr. Nyika died whilst in Lundazi where his remains were buried but the Anti Corruption Commission suspected that he was still alive and his death was just used as a diversion as he was suspected to be living in South Africa.

Chikaya Community Radio Station

CCRS NEWS.