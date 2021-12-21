CCZ TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PF AND THE CANDIDATE FACEBOOK PAGES.

The council of churches in Zambia through its General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya has announced intentions to explore legal redress against the Patriotic Front through one of its Facebook pages for what he terms malicious articles against CCZ and himself as an individual.

Father Chikoya says CCZ has noted with concern the continued publication of fake news on the PF Facebook page and the candidate all attributed to him as General secretary of the Christian institution.

He cites a recent article where he was quoted by the PF as having encouraged UPND supporters country wide to harass opposition PF members for their past deeds.

The clergy says such articles have the potential to cause civil strife and disorder in the country if left unchecked.

Father Chikoya has also disclosed that the matter will be reported to both ZICTA and the Zambia Police