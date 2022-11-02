COUNCIL OF MINISTERS RECOMMENDS REGAZETTING OF FOREST 27.

The Council of Ministers comprising Ministries of Local Government, Lands and Natural Resources, Water Development and Sanitation and Green Economy and Environment has recommended the regazetting of Lusaka’s Forest Reserve number 27.

The recommendation to Cabinet was arrived at to prevent contamination of groundwater sources and once approved, people who have settled in the area will not be allowed to sink boreholes or build septic tanks while the unoccupied areas will remain untempered with.

Addressing Journalists today, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima said boreholes and septic tanks that have already been drilled will be buried and all properties connected to communal water supply and sewer system.

The Minister added that his Ministry will send surveyors to put beacons around the unoccupied areas and anyone found building there will be prosecuted emphasizing that the government’s intentions are to restore and protect the forest to its original state.