Council of UKA presidents differ over “drunk” Lungu

…Kateka, Mwamba advised against the former addressing the rally

THERE was drama at Twiple Centre in Kitwe on Saturday as leaders of the opposition United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) differed over former President Edgar Lungu addressing the rally as he was visibly “drunk.”

The UKA Presidents, according to sources, were concerned that the former Head of State was drinking throughout the night on Friday and had very little rest before he could address the rally.

“In fact New Heritage Party President, Chishala Kateka, and PF Central Committee member Emmanuel Mwamba were totally against the former President addressing the rally because they were not too sure what he would say during the Inaugural rally.

“We needed to deliver a clear message to the Zambian people and we all depended on the former President doing justice,” said one of the UKA sources.

The former President instead of addressing real issues was busy trying to fight the Head of State President Hakainde Hichilema.

When the former President took to the podium instead of addressing issues he started calling the current President chimbwi, mambala and all manner of names against prior advice to the contrary.

The visibly drunk Lungu was incoherent making the other organisers panic.

In his drunken stupor, Lungu went as far as even hallucinated that the Police were about to disrupt the meeting.