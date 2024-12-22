COUNCILLORS AND MAYORS URGED TO RESIDE WITHIN THEIR DISTRICTS- MINISTER HON.NKOMBO



PRESS STATEMENT

(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE)



21st December, 2024



LUSAKA: The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has issued a stern reminder to all civic leaders that include; Council Chairpersons, Councillors, and Mayors to comply with their legal obligation to reside within their respective Districts.

This is in line with the provisions of the Republican Constitution Article 153 (4) (d).





Speaking on the matter, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Garry Nkombo, MP, emphasized the importance of this requirement in ensuring effective representation and governance in the communities the civic leaders reside.





“It is critical that Council Chairpersons, Mayors, and Councillors live within the districts they represent to remain connected to the needs of their constituents. As public servants, you cannot lead from a distance,” Hon. Nkombo said.





The Minister further urged elected officials to prioritise the interests of the people who entrusted them with leadership roles.



“Our citizens deserve leaders who are accessible and fully committed to addressing their developmental challenges. Residing outside the district is a betrayal of that commitment,” he added.





“The wards and districts are yearning for more development, it is imperative that civic leaders are available to attend to this aspiration,” Hon. Nkombo said.

The Ministry has noted with concern reports of some councillors and mayors flouting this legal provision, and Hon. Nkombo warned that such practices will not be tolerated.





He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of local governance and called for immediate compliance.





The Ministry encourages all councillors and mayors to take this directive seriously and to ensure they fulfil their legal and moral obligations to their communities.





Issued by:

(Original copy signed)



Liseli Kanyanga (Ms)

Principal