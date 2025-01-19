COUNCILLORS WANT IMPROVED CONDITIONS OF SERVICE



….. government should consider giving them gratuity at the end of their term



Chama District… Saturday January 18, 2025



Spokesperson for Councillors in the country has called on government to consider giving Councillors gratuity at the end of their term.





Elias Kachali, who is also Chibungwe Ward Councillor in Chama District, says the government should consider awarding Councillors a gratuity of about K200, 000 at the end of their term.



Mr Kachali says this will accord the Councillors dignity as they can invest that money into something meaningful.





He said it is unfortunate that most Councillors become destitutes after leaving office because their conditions of service are poor.



“Even the K6, 000 monthly allowance is not enough to sort out all the bills and other payments. Imagine we are the first contact person by our people, and that same salary we share it with our people. It would be nice if the government can increase it to about K8,000,” he said.





“Whatever happens in the community, the people rush to the Councillor for help. So even that same K6, 000 we basically spend it within the community. That’s why we are saying let the government through the ministry of Local Government consider placing Councillors on gratuity so that we get something at the end of the term and invest that money into something.”





Mr Kachali further said Councillors do a lot of work on the ground hence the need to appreciate them by placing them on gratuity at the end of their term.