Councilor Hon. Mainda Simataa Calls on State House to Crack the Whip on Thieving Inter-City Mafia Managers Before Lusaka City Council Financially Bleeds to Death

Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa has called on State House to urgently investigate and take action against the entire management at Inter-City bus terminus which has gone against a full council resolution, and implemented a scheme to control and collect daily cash takings from all 33 markets in Lusaka given to its control. (See memo below).

“A lot of people know that council workers are going for 2, 3, 4 months without pay. A lot of people know that the President declared that cadres should be removed from markets and bus stations to allow councils to get all the revenue due to it.

But I want this information to reach state house, the President has to know that he’s being undermined, there’s a deadly looting scheme of LCC employees worse than street cadres in these offices. They steal daily, falsify and destroy receipt books, and share the loot with those who’s protection they need, and the protectors go home with as much as K20,000 every Friday while ordinary workers continue to suffer” said councillor Simataa.

Current LCC reports indicate that only 20% of expected market revenue is reaching the council, and all 3000 plus council employees are not up to date with NAPSA and NHIMA contributions.