COUNSEL JOHN SANGWA SC TAUGHT US ONE CIVIC DUTY….

I’m one of those who hold Counsel John Sangwa SC in very high esteem. He taught us one principle of being a law abiding citizen,a good citizen…

He consistently said “once the Concourt makes a ruling, whether you agree or not, you have to respect that decision”.

Probably that’s why he’s been mute over the Concourt ruling on the eligibility case for Mr Lungu.

I’m writing to inform Counsel Sangwa SC that Zambians including myself,have not only accepted the judgement, but we respect it and therefore,we have moved on

I submit

Mupishi Jones

977480386