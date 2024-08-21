Countries that routinely buy maize from Tanzania have often temporarily banned imports, citing aflatoxin

Project seeks to end post-harvest aflatoxin problem in Tanzania



Maize contaminated with aflatoxin. PHOTO | MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE, TANZANIA



For years, Tanzania has faced a recurring problem of high levels of aflatoxin in harvested grain. And countries that routinely buy maize from Tanzania, such as Kenya, have often temporarily banned imports, citing the chemical.



Now Tanzanian authorities say the problem could soon be a thing of the past. A five-year aflatoxin control project to equip Tanzanian farmers with better ways of growing, harvesting and storing crops is set to end the problem.



The Tanzania Initiative for Preventing Aflatoxin Contamination (TANIPAC) project, part of the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 (TDV 2025), focuses on post-harvest hygiene, including adequate drying and waterproofing.



Vision 2025 identifies food security, among other things, as critical to the country’s economic development.