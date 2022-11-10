COUNTRY HAS ENOUGH FUEL STOCKS SAYS KAPALA

Energy Minister PETER KAPALA has assured the nation that the country has enough fuel stocks.

Mr. KAPALA says as of this morning, the country had Eleven days of diesel supply in storage and 20 days of petrol supply in the depots.

He says the artificial shortage recorded in Lusaka in the past few days was because Total Energies delayed to import fuel and ran out of petrol.

In an interview, Mr. KAPALA said all other oil marketing companies have sufficient stocks and are not affected by the artificial shortage.

Mr. KAPALA has clarified that in Chipata, the shortage of fuel was caused by the contamination of the product at Mount Meru and the increase in demand for Zambian fuel from Malawians who are crossing the border to buy.

He said the supply of fuel in Chipata has now normalised as more fuel tankers have arrived with enough stocks.

CREDIT: ZNBC