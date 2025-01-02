COUNTRY IS FOCUSING TOO MUCH ON POLITICAL AGENDA AT EXPENSE OF ECONOMIC EMANCIPATION – MWANAJITI



Human Rights champion and Democracy Specialist Ngande Mwanajiti

notes that the country has been focusing too much on the political agenda at the expense of economic emancipation hence the need to open a new chapter.





Mr. Mwanajiti therefore says what must be done now is to build upon the foundations laid by Zambians and others, ensuring that political excitement does not lead to unreasonableness.





He states that the struggle for Zambian independence set the country on the wrong path by placing too much emphasis on political decisions.





Mr. Mwanajiti also highlights that all Zambians should take pride in the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema has acted decisively and set the country on a solid path to prevent instances where the state takes human life.





He applauds the President for joining the global movement to stop the barbaric act of taking away human life, signaling Zambia’s commitment to progressive human rights values.